Ted Charles Honold
Ted Charles Honold

age 67, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, in Calabasas, CA, after a 13 year struggle with early onset Alzheimer's disease.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Mildred Honold of Canton, Ohio. He is survived by his loving wife, Kristin Honold of Westlake Village, CA; brother, David (Linda) Honold of Dublin, OH; sister, Susan (Bruce) Hidy of Richmond, VA; nephews and nieces: Nathan (Elizabeth) Honold, Matthew (Kathy) Honold, Whitney (fiancé Joe Menninger) Honold, Kevin Honold, Megan (William VI) Mahone and Christopher (Jill) Hidy; and grand-nephews and grand-nieces: Graham, Owen, Hailey and Harper Honold and William Mahone VII.

Ted graduated from North Canton Hoover High School (valedictorian), DePauw University, and The Ohio State University Law School. He had a successful law career in the Los Angeles area, which was cut short by the terrible disease.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, there will be no funeral or burial services. A memorial celebration will be held in the future after the pandemic passes.

Published in The Repository on May 6, 2020.
