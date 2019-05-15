|
|
Ted W.
Armstrong, II,
(KATWA, SK)
Passed away on Tuesday May 14, 2019. He was born October 30, 1942.
His loved ones are wife Judy; daughter, Wendy and son-in-law, Jeremy Guenther; sister, Carol and brother-in-law, Terry Meyer; niece, Pam and nephew, Doug; and special friends.
Calling hours are Thursday 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Canton. Burial will be Friday 1 p.m. at North Lawn Cemetery beside his son, Mike who passed on March 13, 2011. Requests are no flowers or memorial contributions.
Arnold 330-456-7291
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 15, 2019