Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Calling hours
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Calling hours
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
North Lawn Cemetery
Ted W. Armstrong II


Ted W. Armstrong II Obituary
Ted W.

Armstrong, II,

(KATWA, SK)

Passed away on Tuesday May 14, 2019. He was born October 30, 1942.

His loved ones are wife Judy; daughter, Wendy and son-in-law, Jeremy Guenther; sister, Carol and brother-in-law, Terry Meyer; niece, Pam and nephew, Doug; and special friends.

Calling hours are Thursday 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Canton. Burial will be Friday 1 p.m. at North Lawn Cemetery beside his son, Mike who passed on March 13, 2011. Requests are no flowers or memorial contributions.

Arnold 330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 15, 2019
