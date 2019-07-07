|
|
Teddy C. Huffman
78, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was born September 10, 1940 in Franklin, West Virginia to the late Hansel and Wilma (Raines) Huffman. Teddy was employed as a truck driver for 40 plus years working for DL Belknap Trucking in Paris, Ohio and owner of Huffman and Son Trucking in Canton, Ohio. He enjoyed drag racing, NASCAR, talking to his neighbors and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Joyann Judy and Beverly "June" Phares; brother, Johnnie Huffman. Teddy is survived by his longtime companion, Lavera Huffman; children, Deanna (Mike) Lee, Jeffrey "Michael" Huffman (Melissa Rayner) and David (Renee) Huffman; step-children, Kevin (Jessica) Woods of Denver, N.C. and Kimberly (Frank) Heater of Canton; 28 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; brothers, Willard (Jane) Huffman and Berlie Jo Huffman both of Franklin, W.Va.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Dalton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Calvary Church, 3951 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton, OH 44710. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 7, 2019