Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Teddy C. Huffman Obituary
Teddy C. Huffman

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Dalton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Calvary Church, 3951 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton, OH 44710. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 8, 2019
