Teddy L. Fryfoglewas introduced to Jesus in 1992 and accepted Him by faith as his personal Savior shortly thereafter. On Monday, November 16, 2020 Ted met Jesus face-to-face for the first time. Romans 14:8 – If we live, we live for the Lord, and if we die, we are the Lord's.Ted is survived by his wife of 26 years, Vicki (Anderson) Fryfogle of Hartville, five children: Maria Christina Valdes (Luis), Allan Samson, Terry Fryfogle (Richard Gautier), Michael Fryfogle (Constance) and Jose Fryfogle, all of Las Vegas, NV. Ted (aka-Grandpa Teddy Bear) was loved by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Alfred Fryfogle (Robert) who was faithful to help Ted with doctor appointments and Burger King stops and a sister, Sandy Fieldhouse (Wayne).Ted, born February 19, 1948, was preceded in death by parents, Clinton and Anna Fryfogle of Beloit and sister, Joyce Root of Alliance. A sailor for 22 years, 5 months and 11 days (Ted's favorite piece of info about himself) he proudly served his country in the United States Navy and retired in 1991 as a Chief Petty Officer in communications. He did tours of duty in Japan, the Philippines, Alaska and Hawaii. He served in the Viet Nam era as well as the Desert Storm conflict. Gifted in the skill of learning languages, he made it a point to learn some of the basic phrases of each country in which he was serving. Ted determined to try much of each local cuisine and to broaden his horizons by doing so. He could always surprise people with his stories of the food he had consumed, including dog. His favorite reply when asked if he would like a particular item to eat was, "I'll try anything once!" The one and only thing he wouldn't try more than once was coffee. He really had an abhorrence for the smell AND taste of coffee! While stationed in Hawaii, he cultivated an interest in fishing with a throw-net as he watched some of the older native Hawaiians cast their nets and harvest multiple fish at a time. One of these same fishermen agreed to show Ted how to MAKE his own net. Requiring him to hand tie over 250,000 knots, in less than a year he completed a net with a 15- foot diameter. Over the 14 years he lived in Hawaii, he garnered hundreds of fish with that net. In 2013 Ted was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia and, while he outlived the estimate that he may have 2-5 years to live, he never lost his positive attitude. He was always very upbeat about his own condition and he never complained about his plight. His greatest fun in life was achieved by dancing, and while living in a nursing home for the past three years he took every opportunity to dance any time he heard music. On November 8, Ted started showing symptoms of COVID-19. On November 16, his last words were spoken to one of his caregivers when he said, "I just want to dance." God gave him his wish and shortly after uttering those words, he had the opportunity to dance on streets of gold with his Savior.Memorial service for Ted will be held at a later, undetermined date.Arnold-Hartville330-877-9364