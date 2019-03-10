|
Teddy Laurence Shackelford "Shack"
On March 6, 2019, Teddy Laurence Shackelford "Shack" went home to be with his Lord after battling 32 years with heart problems. Ted loved being an entrepreneur, inventor, fisherman, golfer, pilot, and captain of his 21 ft. boat "Lucky Dog" and his 40 ft. boat "B&B". He was his happiest when he was helping someone. Ted lived a life of integrity and compassion and had a desire to make the world a better place. He truly took pleasure in living life.
Ted is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Karen (Covert) Shackelford, his daughter Heather (Smith), his grandson Noah Smith and his former son-in-law Chris Smith, his mother-in-law Wanda Covert, and brother-in-law Mike Covert. His mother Betty Shackelford (Gilbert) preceded him in death. Ted would want his family and friends to celebrate all the wonderful memories they made together as he is doing in Heaven right now.
Calling hours will be on Friday March 15, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Church of the Lakes 5944 Fulton Dr. NW Canton, Ohio 44718. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 with visitation from 10am-11am at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the seniors and children of JRC where Ted played Santa and was a faithful advocate. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2019