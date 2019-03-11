|
Teddy Laurence Shackelford "Shack"
Calling hours will be on Friday March 15, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Church of the Lakes 5944 Fulton Dr. NW Canton, Ohio 44718. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 with visitation from 10am-11am at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the seniors and children of JRC where Ted played Santa and was a faithful advocate. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2019
