Church of the Lakes Child Care
5944 Fulton Dr NW
Canton, OH 44718
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church of the Lakes
5944 Fulton Dr. NW
Canton, OH
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Lakes
5944 Fulton Dr. NW
Canton, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Lakes
5944 Fulton Dr. NW
Canton, OH
TEDDY LAURENCE "SHACK" SHACKELFORD

Obituary Flowers

TEDDY LAURENCE "SHACK" SHACKELFORD Obituary
Teddy Laurence Shackelford "Shack"

Teddy Laurence Shackelford "Shack"

Calling hours will be on Friday March 15, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Church of the Lakes 5944 Fulton Dr. NW Canton, Ohio 44718. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 with visitation from 10am-11am at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the seniors and children of JRC where Ted played Santa and was a faithful advocate. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2019
