Terasa A. "Terri" Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terasa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terasa A. "Terri" Davis

65, passed away surrounded by her family at her home, following an extended illness. She was born in Canton on November 8, 1954 to William and Frances (Johnson) Foss. Terri was a graduate of Fairless High School and worked as an insurance customer service specialist for Huntington Bank. She was always looking for the positive side of life. Warm, welcoming and having never met a stranger, her home was the center of her world and she was the hostess. Everyone was always welcome. Terri was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Canton.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Davis; their children, Lisa (Tiffany) Allen, Dan ( Lesley) Davis and Robby (Christy) Davis; six grandchildren, Ashton, Aidan, A.J., Corbin, Hadley and Sawyer; two sisters, Marie (Donald) Datkuliak and Gloria (Bill) Grass; and three brothers, Doug (Vickie) Foss, John (Marie Foss) and Joe (Rhonda ) Foss.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Vickie Wireman.

Friends may gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 5 pm-8 pm. Social Distancing protocols will be enforced. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:30 in the Paquelet Funeral Home. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lodge, 11432 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland , Ohio 44106

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 11, 2020
Darling Lavender & White Tulips with Vase
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 11, 2020
Darling Lavender & White Tulips with Vase
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved