Terasa A. "Terri" Davis
65, passed away surrounded by her family at her home, following an extended illness. She was born in Canton on November 8, 1954 to William and Frances (Johnson) Foss. Terri was a graduate of Fairless High School and worked as an insurance customer service specialist for Huntington Bank. She was always looking for the positive side of life. Warm, welcoming and having never met a stranger, her home was the center of her world and she was the hostess. Everyone was always welcome. Terri was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Canton.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Davis; their children, Lisa (Tiffany) Allen, Dan ( Lesley) Davis and Robby (Christy) Davis; six grandchildren, Ashton, Aidan, A.J., Corbin, Hadley and Sawyer; two sisters, Marie (Donald) Datkuliak and Gloria (Bill) Grass; and three brothers, Doug (Vickie) Foss, John (Marie Foss) and Joe (Rhonda ) Foss.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Vickie Wireman.
Friends may gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 5 pm-8 pm. Social Distancing protocols will be enforced. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:30 in the Paquelet Funeral Home. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lodge, 11432 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland , Ohio 44106
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 11, 2020.