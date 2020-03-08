Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
1602 Market Ave S.
Canton, OH
Teresa G. Richard


1959 - 2020
Teresa G. Richard Obituary
Teresa G. Richard

Age 60, of Canton passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center following a brief illness. Born September 17, 1959 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Warren and Donna (Bowers) Shanklin. Teresa was a member of St Mary's/St Benedict Catholic Parish. She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and had volunteered with bingo at the House of Loreto. Teresa loved pigs and daisies and was dedicated to her family and her church.

Preceded in death by a sister, Monica Shanklin. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, David L. Richard; three children and spouse, Benjamin and Jennifer Richard, Jeremiah Richard, Olivia Richard; one granddaughter, Anastasia Richard; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Rhonda and Dave Clemens, Gerianne and John Klepfer; several nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St Mary's Catholic Church, 1602 Market Ave S., Canton, OH 44707, with Fr Benson Okpara as Celebrant. Friends may call Tuesday from 5 – 8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2020
