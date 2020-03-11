Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
Teresa Lynn Cole

Teresa Lynn Cole Obituary
Teresa Lynn Cole

age 52 of East Canton, OH passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born on July 29, 1967 in Canton to John and Marilyn (Hileman) Cole. Teresa was a 1985 graduate of GlenOak High School and attended Walsh College and The Ohio State University ATI. There she was a member of the Honor's Society and majored in Greenhouse, Nursery and Golf Course Management. She was a master gardener and an expert in her field, and she applied her talent at Clearview Golf Course. There she was instrumental in the courses development and where she was employed for 32 years as Assistant Superintendent and Horticulturalist. Teresa will be remembered for her incredible knowledge, attention to detail, and her unrelenting determination. She was a very strong willed, honest woman who valued truth and integrity while remaining a loving and loyal soul. To quote Teresa, she "walked in the light." She was very fond of her many cats and dogs.

In addition to her parents, Teresa is survived by her brother, Johnnie Cole of Malvern, OH, soulmate Larry Powell of East Canton, OH, and best friend Sherry Toth.

A funeral service will be conducted (TOMORROW) Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11 AM at Faith Community Church (4301 Cleveland Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44709) with Pastor Elden Smith officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service at the church. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2020
