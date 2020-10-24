1/
TERESITA J. PEDROZO
1932 - 2020
Teresita J. Pedrozo

age 88 of Canton, passed away early Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born in Trinidad, Cuba on June 17, 1932 to the late Lidia Cadalso and Calixto Noa.

She married her beloved, Francisco Pedrozo on April 9, 1955. They immigrated to our great county in January of 1970 and raised their three sons together: Jose (Vilma), Zoilo (Barbara), and Manuel (Jennifer) in Dalton, Ohio. Teresita worked at Bell & Howell of Wooster. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Pedrozo. Teresita is survived by her three sons; 15 grandchildren: Maria(Cary) Biros, Angela(Dominic) Marchi, Antonio (Marie) Pedrozo, Tomas, Juan, Lidia, Francisco, Augustine, Miguel, Monica, Jude, Peter, Mary, Gianna, and Margaret Pedrozo; nine great-grandchildren: Rose, Sofia, Sebastian, Gemma, Thaddeus, Penelope, and Fulton Biros, Clara and Peter Marchi; her sister, Dalia (Oreste) of Cuba; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 26th. A burial service will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Wooster, Ohio. Memorial donations, in Teresita's' name, may be made to St. Paul's Church North Canton.

(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
