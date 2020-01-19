|
|
Terra Kay (Morris) Dalton
age 45, native of Canton, Ohio and current resident of Newport, N.C., passed away unexpectedly due to health complications on Friday, Jan. 10th. She was born in Canton, a daughter of Debra Kay (Morris) Harden and blessed with two dads, the late Richard Harden and the late Curtis Lindsey. Terra was a "gypsy" at heart, traveling the country, favoring places with white sand and blue skies. Poker was her game of choice during family game night, trying to win all the quarters while sipping on Blood Marys. During holidays, you could always find Terra in the kitchen, baking our famous family recipes with her mom, but she loved nothing more than spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by father, Richard "Homer" Harden; father, Curtis "Cheech" Lindsey; grandparents, Gladys (Warren) Coffey; grandfather, Vendal Morris; grandmother, Betty Berridge; and brother-in-law, Adam Soltis. She is survived by mother, Debra Harden of Canton; sons, Daniel (Brittanie) Dalton and their children, Makyla and Carter of New Philadelphia, Brandon (Rebecca) Dalton of Newport, N.C., and Colten (Ryan Sipus) Dalton of Cleveland; brother, Uriah Coffey and son, Nathaniel of Canton; sister, Brittany Soltis and son, Zander of Canton; brothers, Jeff (La) Harden of Denver, Colo., and Reese (Isarae) O'Neil of Hammond, Ind; her modern-day Clyde, as Terra "Bonnie" would say, Rickey Betz and her treasured cat, Journey of Newport, N.C.; grandmother, Ellen Morris of Wooster; grandfather, Donald Berridge of Denver, Colo; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and beloved friends. Terra will always be remembered by her beautiful soul and kind heart. Fly high our beautiful butterfly. We love you to the moon and back, more than bananas.
A Memorial Service will be held Sat., Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. Friends may call two hours before the service, from 1-3 p.m. in the funeral home. Condolences may be left at:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on Jan. 19, 2020