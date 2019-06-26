Home

Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Terrance E. "Terry" Quinn


Terrance E. "Terry" Quinn
Terrance E. "Terry" Quinn Obituary
Terrance E. "Terry" Quinn

Age 89 of Canton passed away Monday morning, June 24, 2019 at The Inn at University Village following an extended illness. He was born on Thursday September 26, 1929 in Massillon, the son of the late Clement and Lucille (Slicker) Quinn. Terry was the founder and former owner of Quinn Plumbing. He was a member of Saint Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Lady of Lourdes Council 4533. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Delphine; sister, Pat Streb; brother, Danny Quinn. He is survived by his children, Rose Anne (Terry) Figurella, Julie (George) Boylan, Tom (Dawn) Quinn, Chris (Connie) Quinn, Matt Quinn; sisters, Paula Cary, Monica (Jim) Conrad; brother Marty (Cheryl) Quinn; numerous grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may call Thursday morning from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at the church. Terry's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Crossroads Hospice for the exceptional care their father received during the last several months. In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's name may be made to Crossroads Hospice or to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Those unable to attend may sign on online guestbook at

www.dwilliamsfh.com

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on June 26, 2019
