TERRANCE J. BROOKS

TERRANCE J. BROOKS Obituary
In loving memory of:

TERRANCE J.

BROOKS

6/19/1947 - 12/23/2018



It's been one year since you have passed. I miss you so much that words can't say. I'm trying to be strong every day - with help from family and friends. I still feel so hollow and lost inside ...

I miss that good morning smile and the sparkle in your eyes. But I know your not suffering any more and you're hunting and fishing with no more pain.

I Love You and Miss You so much ... Until it's my time and we meet again - you'll never be forgotten.

Missing You Forever

Your Loving WIfe,

Dawn
Published in The Repository on Dec. 23, 2019
