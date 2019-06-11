|
|
Terrance "Terry" Talarico
age 67, of Canton, OH, passed away on Saturday June 8, 2019. He was born on October 18, 1951 in Canton, OH. Terry is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Talarico; and his sister, Sophie Talarico.
He is survived by his son, Michael Talarico of North Canton; grandsons, Logan Talarico of North Canton and Anthonie Talarico of Virginia.
There are no calling hours or services planned. Memorial contributions may be made in Terry's memory to (6111 Oak Tree Blvd. S suite, Independence, OH 44131) Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on June 11, 2019