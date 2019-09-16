|
|
Terrence P.
Caldwell
83, of Brewster, passed away unexpectedly on
Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home. He was born in Massillon on September 30, 1936 to the John E. and Martha (Edwards) Caldwell. He retired in 1981 from Southeast Local Schools as the band
director at Waynedale High School. Following retirement, he was a salesman for Dale James Ford in Apple Creek.
He is survived by a sister, Joan Gehring of Massillon; a brother, John (Kay) Caldwell of Perry Township; nieces, April, Ember, Dawn, Terri
and June.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m., at St. Clement Cemetery in Navarre. The family will
receive friends on Wednesday at the cemetery from 1-2 p.m. prior to services. Spidell
Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements.
Spidell - Brewster
330-767-3737
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 16, 2019