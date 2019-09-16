The Repository Obituaries
|
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Clement Cemetery
Navarre, OH
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Clement Cemetery
Navarre, OH
View Map
TERRENCE P. CALDWELL


1936 - 2019
TERRENCE P. CALDWELL Obituary
Terrence P.

Caldwell

83, of Brewster, passed away unexpectedly on

Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home. He was born in Massillon on September 30, 1936 to the John E. and Martha (Edwards) Caldwell. He retired in 1981 from Southeast Local Schools as the band

director at Waynedale High School. Following retirement, he was a salesman for Dale James Ford in Apple Creek.

He is survived by a sister, Joan Gehring of Massillon; a brother, John (Kay) Caldwell of Perry Township; nieces, April, Ember, Dawn, Terri

and June.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m., at St. Clement Cemetery in Navarre. The family will

receive friends on Wednesday at the cemetery from 1-2 p.m. prior to services. Spidell

Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 16, 2019
