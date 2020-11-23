Terri Ann Pope



Age 72 of Massillon, passed away peacefully after a long courageous fight with cancer on November 18, 2020. Terri was born on January 22, 1948 in Massillon to Thomas Altland and Mardelle (Baker) Altland Lee. She was a 1966 graduate of Jackson High School. She was a longtime caregiver of children and was a published author of a children's craft book. She was a very active and dedicated member at Grace United Church of Christ in Massillon. She was President of the Jackson AARP. She loved music and playing her clarinet. She was a proud member of the Purple Army and area community bands. She was always ready to grab her horn and meet her friends in Canal Fulton for open mic night or busking. She was an inspiration to all who knew her.



Terri is preceded in death by her father; son, Scott Woodall, and brother, David Altland. She is survived by her mother; daughter, Cynthia Woodall; grandchildren, Gracie, Tess, and Sam Woodall; Sam's mother, Kelly Shannon; brother, Dr. Thomas Altlan; sister, Beth (Rod) Fete, several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Ken Stern.



Friends and family may come to call on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 11-1 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Painting officiating. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. Donations may be made to Grace United Church of Christ in Massillon or to the Canal Fulton Community Band. The family would like to thank Dr. Norman Rafique and the entire Tri-County Hematology & Oncology Team. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required.



Paquelet and Arnold Lynch Funeral Home – 330-833-3222



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store