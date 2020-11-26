Terri Ann Pope



Friends and family may come to call on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 from 11-1 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Painting officiating. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. Donations may be made to Grace United Church of Christ in Massillon or to the Canal Fulton Community Band. The family would like to thank Dr. Norman Rafique and the entire Tri-County Hematology & Oncology Team. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required.



Paquelet and Arnold Lynch Funeral Home –



330-833-3222



