Terri L. Cizek RN (nee Lloyd)
Age 58, died unexpectedly on April 24, 2020, at her home in Canton. Terri was born in Marion, Ohio on July 15, 1961 to the late Harold and Betty Lloyd. She was a graduate of GlenOak High School, class of 1979. Terri was a Registered Nurse, having earned her nursing degree from Kent State University. She worked in skilled nursing facilities for over 30 years, including Hanover House Healthcare in Massillon, McCrea Manor Nursing home in Alliance, and most recently St. Luke Lutheran Community in North Canton. Terri was an amazing nurse, and she truly loved the people in her care. In addition to her long career as an RN, she most enjoyed cooking, reading, family gatherings, spending time with dear friends, visits to the beach, and her beloved dogs. Over the past two years, the light of her life has been her grandson, Ethan. Terri was a long time member of Zion Lutheran Church in North Canton, where she and her high school sweetheart Randy were married in 1983.
Terri is survived by her husband, Randy Cizek; daughter, Valerie Robbins (Alex) and grandson, Ethan Robbins of Gulf Breeze, Florida; son, Todd Cizek of Canton; sister, Jerri Hart (Thomas Brownfield) of Canton; "second" Mom and Dad, Fritz and Sandy Cizek; sisters-in-law, Pam Cochran (Bill) and Jennifer Ellis (Giles); and 8 beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, so family and friends may gather and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Terri's name to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of North Canton. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2020