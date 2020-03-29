|
Terri L. Conrad
56 of Massillon, passed away on March 26, 2020 at her home. She was born December 28, 1963 in Canton, the daughter of the late Charles and Judith Caley. Terri retired from Canton City Hall. She enjoyed music, family, and animals.
Terri is survived by her sons, Josh Conrad, Justin (Tasha) Conrad; fiancé, Scott Slicker; siblings: Chuck (Gloria) Caley, Debbie Christofides, Jeff (Kathy) Caley, Scott (Karen) Caley, Christy (Scott) Moore; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
As per her wishes no services will be held. Condolences to the family may be made at: Heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2020