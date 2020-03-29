Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Resources
More Obituaries for TERRI CONRAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERRI L. CONRAD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TERRI L. CONRAD Obituary
Terri L. Conrad

56 of Massillon, passed away on March 26, 2020 at her home. She was born December 28, 1963 in Canton, the daughter of the late Charles and Judith Caley. Terri retired from Canton City Hall. She enjoyed music, family, and animals.

Terri is survived by her sons, Josh Conrad, Justin (Tasha) Conrad; fiancé, Scott Slicker; siblings: Chuck (Gloria) Caley, Debbie Christofides, Jeff (Kathy) Caley, Scott (Karen) Caley, Christy (Scott) Moore; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

As per her wishes no services will be held. Condolences to the family may be made at: Heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TERRI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -