Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nickajack Farms
2955 Manchester Ave. N.W.
North Lawrence, OH
TERRIE KAY BROTZKI WILSON

TERRIE KAY BROTZKI WILSON Obituary
Terrie Kay Brotzki Wilson

The family is having a private gravesite burial, but would like to welcome her friends and family to a celebration of life party on Friday, April 26th., from 5:00 p.m.

until 9:00 p.m. at Nickajack Farms which is located at:

2955 Manchester Ave. N.W., North Lawrence, OH 44666.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank in honor of Terrie's giving spirit. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.heritagecremation-

Published in The Repository on Apr. 11, 2019
