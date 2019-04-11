|
Terrie Kay Brotzki Wilson
The family is having a private gravesite burial, but would like to welcome her friends and family to a celebration of life party on Friday, April 26th., from 5:00 p.m.
until 9:00 p.m. at Nickajack Farms which is located at:
2955 Manchester Ave. N.W., North Lawrence, OH 44666.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank in honor of Terrie's giving spirit. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.heritagecremation-
society.com
Heritage Cremation Society,
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Apr. 11, 2019