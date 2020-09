Terrolene "Dolly" Henry



94, of Massillon, passed away at her home on September 18, 2020. She was born on November 3, 1925 to the late Nellie Henry. She worked as a machine operator for Eaton Manufacturing and retired after 40 years of service. In addition to her faithful employment; Terrolene was also an avid church goer. She attended



Epworth United Methodist Church where she was a very dedicated member.



In addition to her mother, Terrolene was preceded in death by her siblings: Robert "Jake" Henry, Clarence Henry, Erma Jean Zimmerman, Ed Zimmerman and Lois Zimmerman. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mae Zimmerman; and several nieces and nephews.



The family will hold a graveside service on Monday



at 3 p.m. at Newman Creek Cemetery.



Paquelet Funeral Home



330-833-3222



