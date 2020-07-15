Terry A. Watterson, Sr.



age 95 of Holiday, Fla., passed away on July 4, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio to the late Reich L. and Irene Padgett Watterson, survived by his wife Sue of 40 years. Terry started for the Pennsylvania Railroad on Jan. 19, 1944 and retired from Conrail after 42 years of service on Jan. 25, 1986. Terry volunteered for Hospice for many years until he lost his sight. Terry was a member of the Masonic Lodge #431 William McKinley. He was a member of the Elks #2284, Moose, American Legion and the V. F. W. He enjoyed dancing every dance when he could, and playing cards anytime he could arrange it.



He was preceded in death by his son, Terry Watterson Jr; brother, Dr. Reich L. Watterson. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia (John) Roberson of Massillon, Ohio; step sons, Randy (Sandy) Grewell of Summerville, S.C., and Alan (Laurie) Grewell of New Philadelphia, Ohio; grandchildren, Marc (Kim) Watterson of Uniontown, Ohio, Kim (Jeff) Harfh of Florida, Joni (Cullen) Factor and Kati Roberson; step grandchildren, Amanda Vance of Canton, Ohio, Adam (Kristy) Grewell of Girard, Ohio, Ryan (Tiffany) Grewell of New Philadelphia, Ohio and Katie (Michael) Stickney of Springfield, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Ashleigh and Auston Watterson, Ellie and Hudson Factor and Terry and Tommy Stenger; step great-grandchildren, Natalee and Zachary Zorzi, Addison, Logan and Luke Grewell, Ryleigh and Dallas Grewell and Lennon Stickney, and step great-great-grandson, Ky'Aye; numerous nieces and nephews.



Grave services at a later date. Those who wish can make a donation to Hospice, in Terry's name.



