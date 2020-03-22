Home

Terry D. Genet Sr.


1954 - 2020
Terry D. Genet Sr. Obituary
Terry D. Genet, Sr

66 of Englewood, FL. formerly of Delroy, Ohio. Terry was born in Canton, Ohio in March of 1954. He was a member of the Moose Club and former member of the VFW. Terry enjoyed motorcycle riding, fishing, hunting, music and boating. He had two very accomplished careers. His first was Timken Corp in Canton, Ohio and his

second was with Muskingham Watershed Conservancy District in New Philadelphia, Ohio working as the maintenance supervisor for Atwood Lake Park.

Terry is survived by his significant other Tracy Harris of Englewood, FL; his three sons Nathan Genet (Misty Bogard) of Louisville, Ohio; Terry Genet Jr., of Perry Twp, Ohio; Nicholas Genet (Sara Genet) of Minerva, Ohio as well as nine grandchildren and one great grand child, and many friends.

Services will be held in East Canton, Ohio at a later date. Please refer to https://baldwincremation.com/

for Service details.

Baldwin Brothers, 941-253-5959
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2020
