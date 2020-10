Or Copy this URL to Share

Share TERRY's life story with friends and family

Share TERRY's life story with friends and family

In Loving Memory Of:



TERRY L.



DOMRO, SR.



Nov. 13, 1951 -



Oct. 11, 2017



IT'S BEEN 3 YEARS SINCE YOU LEFT US ... We love and miss you



My Honey.







LOVE, WIFE (VICKI)



AND FAMILY



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store