Terry E. Joy


1946 - 2020
Terry E. Joy Obituary
Terry E. Joy

age 73, of Alliance, passed away at 3:50 a.m., Monday, March 23, 2020 at Canterbury Villa. He was born Oct. 18, 1946, in Canton, Ohio to Donald and Lillian (Fach) Joy. Terry was a Glennwood High School graduate and employed as a supervisor at LTV Steel and Republic Steel. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of the Atwood Bass Club and the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Karen (Foster) Joy; daughters, Malissa (John) Livsey and Dana (Frank) Wells; 12 grandsons; one granddaughter; two great-grandsons and a great-granddaughter; sister, Lisa (Terry) Robinson; and brother, Don "Rick" (Ann) Joy; dear friends for over 60 years, Alex (Bonnie) Pavlides and Tom (Mary) Conner; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Terry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Terry Joy Jr; sister, Theresa; brother, Jim; and several aunts and uncles. Terry's family would like to extend a special thanks to Canterbury Villa, for their care.

A Celebration of Terry's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Terry's family wishes donations be given to 332 N. Lauderdale St. Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or 3229 Burnett Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Mar. 25, 2020
