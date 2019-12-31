|
|
Terry Getz
73 passed away on December 19th, in Westfield, Indiana. Born to James (Jim) and Ollie (Meiner) Getz in Massillon, Terry was the youngest of their three children. He attended Massillon high school where he played football for his beloved Tigers until he graduated in 1964. He continued his
education at Capitol University where he received his BBA. Terry held several accounting and benefits roles before retiring from Republic Steel in Massillon in the early 2000's. He was very involved with the Massillon Washington class of 1964 and described by many as the glue that helped hold the class together over the years.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, James (Jim) and Ollie and brother Robert (Bob). He is survived by his partner Barbara Flannery, brother James (Jim), Jay (Dana) son of Patricia Getz, granddaughter Ava, Kris Flannery son of Barbara, Kerry Flannery Moore daughter of Barbara, Abigail and Lily Moore daughters of Kerry Flannery Moore, and Will Moore son of Kerry Flannery Moore.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ;
Published in The Repository on Dec. 31, 2019