Terry Jim Kirven83 of Walnut Ridge, formally of Imboden, died May 29, 2020 at the Flo and Phil Hospice House in Jonesboro. Born June 17, 1936 in Akron, Ohio, son of the late Ray and Cathryn Mendlein Kirven. Terry worked most of his life as a painter and after retiring he enjoyed helping in the senior homes and around his community.He is preceded in death by parents; his 2nd wife, Millie Rose; a daughter, Laura Albrect; and a step-son, Dave. Survivors include two sons, Steve Kirven of Canton, OH, and Jim Kirven of Otis, CO; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one sister, Christine Kirven of Massillon, OH; one brother, Dave (Cathy) Kirven of Canton, OH; three step-children: Greg, Jeff, and Tammy; and many other relatives and friends. His friendly, helpful, and kind way made him an easy man to love and he will be deeply missed.Private services were already held. Online Registry:Bryan Funeral Home, 870-759-2072