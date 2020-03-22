Home

Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Terry L. Arbogast

Terry L. Arbogast Obituary
Terry L. Arbogast

71, of Carrollton, died March 19, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. Born at home in Carrollton, Ohio he was a son of the late Julian and Dorothy Burns Arbogast. He owned Muntean Heating and Cooling in Canton for about 30 years until 2003.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Pfahler Arbogast. He is also survived by his sisters, Sandra (Joe) Ferguson of Canton, Susan (Vaughn) Cogan of Carrollton and Sally Arbogast of Malvern; brothers, Dennis (Tina) Arbogast of Massillon and Dan Arbogast of Carrollton; sister-in-law, Donna Arbogast of East Canton; daughter, Brenda (Jeff) Satterfield of North Canton; son, Michael Hunsinger of Massillon; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a memorial service for Terry at a later date. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.

Dodds, 330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2020
