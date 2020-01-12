|
|
Dr. Terry L. Eves
67, beloved husband, father and grandfather, went home to the Lord on Dec. 30, 2019. Dr. Eves is survived by his wife, Dianne of 43 years; and sons, Eric (Beth) of Illinois, and Kevin (Erin) of North Carolina; and grandchildren, Levi and Andrew; mother, Marylouise Eves and brothers, Steve (Waneda) and Bryan (Sheila), all of Ohio; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Eves.
Born in Anderson, Ind., he grew up in Ohio with a great eagerness to enjoy learning. His hobbies included Asian cooking, fishing, target shooting, and reading. He cherished his family with a richness of joy in the Lord while also fully investing himself as a mentor and friend to many students, missionaries, church planters, and ministers. Since he was a young man he had been a scholar and teacher, receiving his Ph.D. in Hebrew Bible from The Annenberg Research Institute. Most recently he taught at Erskine Theological Seminary in Due West, S.C.
A Memorial Service will be held at Middlebranch Grace Brethren Church, 2911 William St. NE, Middlebranch, OH, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. A receiving of friends and family will occur at the church at 2 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made towards mission work of the PCA Church through Mission to the World (P.O. Box 744165, Atlanta, GA 30374-4165) or the ARP Church through World Witness (918 S. Pleasantburg Dr. Ste. 218, Greenville, SC 29607) in honor of Dr. Terry Eves.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020