Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Middlebranch Grace Brethren Church
2911 William St. NE
Middlebranch, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Middlebranch Grace Brethren Church
2911 William St. NE
Middlebranch, OH
Dr. Terry L. Eves


1952 - 2019
Dr. Terry L. Eves Obituary
Dr. Terry L. Eves

67, beloved husband, father and grandfather, went home to the Lord on Dec. 30, 2019. Dr. Eves is survived by his wife, Dianne of 43 years; and sons, Eric (Beth) of Illinois, and Kevin (Erin) of North Carolina; and grandchildren, Levi and Andrew; mother, Marylouise Eves and brothers, Steve (Waneda) and Bryan (Sheila), all of Ohio; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Eves.

Born in Anderson, Ind., he grew up in Ohio with a great eagerness to enjoy learning. His hobbies included Asian cooking, fishing, target shooting, and reading. He cherished his family with a richness of joy in the Lord while also fully investing himself as a mentor and friend to many students, missionaries, church planters, and ministers. Since he was a young man he had been a scholar and teacher, receiving his Ph.D. in Hebrew Bible from The Annenberg Research Institute. Most recently he taught at Erskine Theological Seminary in Due West, S.C.

A Memorial Service will be held at Middlebranch Grace Brethren Church, 2911 William St. NE, Middlebranch, OH, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. A receiving of friends and family will occur at the church at 2 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made towards mission work of the PCA Church through Mission to the World (P.O. Box 744165, Atlanta, GA 30374-4165) or the ARP Church through World Witness (918 S. Pleasantburg Dr. Ste. 218, Greenville, SC 29607) in honor of Dr. Terry Eves.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020
