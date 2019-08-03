Home

Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Terry L. Heichel


1951 - 2019
Terry L. Heichel Obituary
Terry L. Heichel

Age 67, of Canton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. He was born Aug. 2, 1951 in Canton, a son of the late John and Viola (Miller) Heichel, and was a life resident. Terry was a 1969 graduate of McKinley High School. He was retired from Danner Press where he was a fork-lift operator. Terry was an avid pool and poker player, and Cleveland Browns fan.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 13 years, Patricia Heichel on Jan. 23, 1993, and a sister, Lori Campbell. Terry is survived by a daughter, April (Qais) Hazaimeh, and their children, Isaac and Ava; a son, Michael (Susan) Heichel, and their son, Logan, and one sister, Linda (Gary) Conley.

Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. Friends may call Monday 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Aug. 3, 2019
