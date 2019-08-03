|
|
Terry L. Heichel
Age 67, of Canton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. He was born Aug. 2, 1951 in Canton, a son of the late John and Viola (Miller) Heichel, and was a life resident. Terry was a 1969 graduate of McKinley High School. He was retired from Danner Press where he was a fork-lift operator. Terry was an avid pool and poker player, and Cleveland Browns fan.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 13 years, Patricia Heichel on Jan. 23, 1993, and a sister, Lori Campbell. Terry is survived by a daughter, April (Qais) Hazaimeh, and their children, Isaac and Ava; a son, Michael (Susan) Heichel, and their son, Logan, and one sister, Linda (Gary) Conley.
Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. Friends may call Monday 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Aug. 3, 2019