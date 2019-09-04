|
Terry L. Mack
68, peacefully passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Riverside Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Yvonda; and his children, Shanay Carey, Terra Mack, Christopher Calhoun, Recco (Shirley) Mack, Terrance Mack, Terry Mack Jr, and his sister, Vanessa M. McNeal.
Viewing will be 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday Sept. 5, 2019 at Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High Street Worthington, Ohio. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1909 3rd Street NE, Canton, OH; where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family and see full obituary.
Schoedinger Funeral Home, 614-848-6699
Published in The Repository on Sept. 4, 2019