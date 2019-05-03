|
|
Terry L. Stipe
68, passed away on April 30, 2019. He was born on March 8, 1951 the son of the late Carl & Pearl Stipe. He retired from the Hoover Company with 10 years of service. Terry was a man of faith, enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and cooking. He was well known for his "Potato Soup". Terry had many accomplishments but his greatest was his love for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Kenny Stipe; and Uncle Tim Marks. Terry is survived by his loving family, daughters Jennifer (Joseph) Wilkes, and LeAnna Stipe; grandchildren Lyric Bertini, and Selene Wilkes; siblings Anita (Tom) Rush, Cindy Besozzi, Debbie Lehmiller, Trudy Moretta, and Joe Stipe; mother of his children and best friend, Sally Anne Stipe; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Per Terry's wishes cremation has taken place. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2019