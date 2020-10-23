Terry L. Welch
74, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday,
October 21, 2020. He was born April 7, 1947, in Canton, Ohio, to the late R. Robert and Mary Welch. Terry graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965; and retired from the Canton City Water Department after 20 plus years of service.
In addition to his parents was preceded in death by his sister, Beth Ann Welch; and sister-in-law, Laura Welch. Terry is survived by sister, Kathy (Dan) Berlyung; and brother, Mark Welch; nieces and nephew: Lori Rose, Todd Gallagher, Lori Meduer and Debbie Competti.
Due to the current condition of Covid-19 there will be no services.
