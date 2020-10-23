1/
TERRY L. WELCH
1947 - 2020
Terry L. Welch

74, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday,

October 21, 2020. He was born April 7, 1947, in Canton, Ohio, to the late R. Robert and Mary Welch. Terry graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965; and retired from the Canton City Water Department after 20 plus years of service.

In addition to his parents was preceded in death by his sister, Beth Ann Welch; and sister-in-law, Laura Welch. Terry is survived by sister, Kathy (Dan) Berlyung; and brother, Mark Welch; nieces and nephew: Lori Rose, Todd Gallagher, Lori Meduer and Debbie Competti.

Due to the current condition of Covid-19 there will be no services. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 22, 2020
RIP old friend. Our families were friends since the 40s so I've known Terry and his family my whole life. He was a good man, taking care of his mother for many years, making life at little easier for both of them. Your friends and family will miss you.
Barbara Guest-Smith
Friend
