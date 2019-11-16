Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for TERRY HACKATHORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERRY LEE HACKATHORN


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TERRY LEE HACKATHORN Obituary
Terry Lee Hackathorn

Age 71, of Canton, passed away Monday November 11, 2019 in the Cleveland Clinic. He was born April 6, 1948 in Canton to the late William and Blanche (Peterson) Hackathorn. Terry retired from Republic Steel after 46 years of service. He was a member of American Legion Post #221, Fraternal Order of Eagles aerie #190 and V.F.W. Post #3124.

He is preceded in death by one brother, Lester Hackathorn; three sisters, Marge (Patsy) Castello, Helen Ledford and Ruth Mulig. Terry is survived by his wife, Cheryl L. (Knight) to whom he was married 32 years; one son, Bradley (Michelle) Hackathorn; one daughter, Michelle (Steven) Wittmer; 10 grandchildren; one sister, Marilyn Giannini; and his canine companion, Oscar.

A celebration of Terry's life will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post #221. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TERRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -