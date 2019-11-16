|
Terry Lee Hackathorn
Age 71, of Canton, passed away Monday November 11, 2019 in the Cleveland Clinic. He was born April 6, 1948 in Canton to the late William and Blanche (Peterson) Hackathorn. Terry retired from Republic Steel after 46 years of service. He was a member of American Legion Post #221, Fraternal Order of Eagles aerie #190 and V.F.W. Post #3124.
He is preceded in death by one brother, Lester Hackathorn; three sisters, Marge (Patsy) Castello, Helen Ledford and Ruth Mulig. Terry is survived by his wife, Cheryl L. (Knight) to whom he was married 32 years; one son, Bradley (Michelle) Hackathorn; one daughter, Michelle (Steven) Wittmer; 10 grandchildren; one sister, Marilyn Giannini; and his canine companion, Oscar.
A celebration of Terry's life will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post #221. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
