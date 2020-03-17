|
|
Terry Lee Hibbs
"Until We Meet Again"
69, of Louisville passed away on March 15, 2020. Terry was born in Muskegon, Michigan on April 1, 1950 to the late Herbert and Luella Hibbs. He was employed by the Massillon Cable Co. for 13 years and Lowes of Alliance. Terry loved hunting, fishing and woodworking.
Preceded in death by his parents; brothers Eldon, Ron, Pete and Herbert and sister Evelyn. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Phyllis; daughter Michelle (Mike) Hill; grandchildren Sabrina McKnight and Emily Hill; brothers Arnie Hibbs and Red (Pat) Hibbs; sister Peggy (Jim) Ranger; many other loving family and friends.
Funeral service will be at 12 PM on Saturday March 21, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Family and friends may visit from 6-8 PM on Friday March 20, 2020 and from 11-12 PM on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2020