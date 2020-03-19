|
Terry Lee Hibbs
SERVICE ADJUSTMENT
Funeral service and calling hours originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday will both be held as PRIVATE for immediate family and limited invited guests at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family has arranged a dinner gathering on Saturday at 2 p.m. and expresses that all are welcome at Canton Free Will Baptist Church, 2817 Harmont Ave. NE. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to share condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2020