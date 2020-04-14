|
Terry Wayne Poindexter
age 65 of Minerva, passed away at Aultman Health Foundation on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Terry was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., on May 25, 1954 to Joan (Fosnaught) Poindexter. Terry worked at Timken Steel in maintenance.
Terry is survived by his wife, Joyce Poindexter of Minerva; a son; a daughter; two step daughters; six grandchildren, and two sisters. In addition to his mother, Terry was preceded in death by his step father, Clyde Newbauer; and two sisters.
Funeral service will be held at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dan Edwards of Waco Epworth United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bartley Funeral Home. Friends may express their condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Bartley, 330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2020