70, of Massillon, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Massillon, March 31, 1949, a son to the late Odell and Lois Weidner, Terry graduated from Perry High School in 1967. He briefly "attended" West Palm Beach University before receiving a degree in Business Management from Tiffin University in 1972 (as he would say, it was definitely a "BS" degree).
In 1973 he married Sue, the love of his life, who survives him. Terry is also survived by son, Dave Weidner and his wife, Leslie; grandsons, James and Nolan; son, Shawn Weidner and his wife, Leah; grandson, Everett and granddaughter, Sloane; his brother, Randy Weidner and his wife, Alexandra and nieces, Kira and Chelsea. Terry was predeceased by his parents. Terry was known for his love of family, sports, history, and cheesy one-liners. Returning from Tiffin University to his hometown of Massillon, he wholeheartedly inflicted this love on all who knew him. Terry's joy in life was to simply see people shake their heads and smile when he delivered a classic pun. An avid Browns fan, his one wish was to see his team make it to the Super Bowl. This dream was not realized, but we know Terry will be rooting them on from above.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive condolences Saturday afternoon, from 2-4:00, in the funeral home. The family insists that in lieu of sending flowers, memorial contributions in support of the Epilepsy Foundation of Ohio would be sincerely appreciated - https://ohioepilepsy.z2systems.com/ np/clients/ohioepilepsy/donation.jsp. They also extend their sincere thanks to the ER/ICU staff at Mercy Hospital for making Terry's departure as comfortable as possible. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 5, 2019