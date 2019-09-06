Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
1949 - 2019
Terry Weidner Obituary
Terry Weidner

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive condolences Saturday afternoon, from 2-4:00, in the funeral home. The family insists that in lieu of sending flowers, memorial contributions in support of the Epilepsy Foundation of Ohio would be sincerely appreciated - https://ohioepilepsy.z2systems.com/np/clients/ohioepilepsy/donation.jsp. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit,

330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Sept. 6, 2019
