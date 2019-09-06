|
Terry Weidner
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive condolences Saturday afternoon, from 2-4:00, in the funeral home. The family insists that in lieu of sending flowers, memorial contributions in support of the Epilepsy Foundation of Ohio would be sincerely appreciated - https://ohioepilepsy.z2systems.com/np/clients/ohioepilepsy/donation.jsp. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit,
www.atkinsonfeucht.com
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Sept. 6, 2019