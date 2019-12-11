|
Terry York
of Massillon, Ohio passed away peacefully in his home on December 5, 2019. For over seven decades he served as an innovative educator, an award-winning teacher, and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Terry was born on February 7, 1947 in Losantville, Indiana. After graduating from high school Terry was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He served our country as an aircraft mechanic while stationed in Korea. When he returned, Terry went to college and enjoyed a long and fruitful career teaching Technology and Vocational Studies in Cuyahoga County Schools for nearly 30 years. Teaching was his passion. He won multiple awards for his innovative approach toward teaching technology and industrial skills, including the LEGO Robotics League 2005 State Championship. He was named Teacher of the Year in 2009 before retiring in 2011. With an iron will and perpetual good humor, Terry fought major illness for the last fifteen years of his life. Terry was a living, breathing example of the power of a generous spirit, a positive mindset, and a refusal to give up. His friends and family were perpetually amazed that-like the Energizer Bunny-he kept going and going. His outlook on life was, and still is, an inspiration to us all.
He was a devoted husband of 30 years to his wife Donna York; a loving father to his children Kyla Johnson, Jade (John) Hargrave, and Chris (Liz) Myers; a kind and generous grandfather to his eight lucky grandkids: Emily, Megan, Cole, Isaac, Luke, Kristen, Shade, and Isaiah. He is predeceased by his parents George and Helen, and his son Terry York, Jr. He is survived by his siblings Dan (Ann) York, Linda Madison, Jeff (Renee) York, and Mary (Jim) Fisher.
Services will be held at the Reed Funeral Home, 705 Raff Rd SW, Canton, OH 44710, on Saturday, December 14 at 11 a.m. Calling hours will be held Friday, December 13 from 5-7 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family through the obituary page at www.reedfuneralchapel.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 11, 2019