Tharon Mark Cocklin
newborn son of Brennen M. and Jennifer (Hall) Cocklin, passed away peacefully in his parents arms, on Sept. 13, 2019. He was born in Canton on Sept. 12, 2019. Tharon is also survived by his sister, Alanie; grandparents, Maria Hall and Mark and Leslie Cocklin; aunts, Aubrey Cocklin and Molly Hall; and two cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James "Jim" Hall.
Friends and family will gather at the Spoon Market (Banquet Hall), 144 West Liberty St., Wooster, OH 44691 on Sept. 28, 2019 with a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m., Chaplin Terry Livengood officiating and visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Forget-me-not Baskets.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 24, 2019