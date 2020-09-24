1/1
Thea Mae Maynard
1922 - 2020
Thea Mae Maynard "Together Again"

age 97, of Canton, passed away September 13, 2020. She was born September 26, 1922 in Flint, Michigan, daughter to the late Fred and Agatha (Ladig) Allen. Thea was a talented seamstress and was the owner of Specialty Sewing for over two decades. She also enjoyed crocheting and numerous other crafts. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Canton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Maynard; two sons, John and Paul Maynard; brother, Richard Allen; sisters, Eileen Ricketts and Myrtle Matheny; and great granddaughter, Shannon Maynard. Survivors include her loving daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Brian Miller; six grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:30am at Central Baptist Church in Canton with Pastor Randy Newcomer officiating. Visitation will be held one hour from 10:30-11:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Central Baptist Church, which she loved, or to the Alzheimer's Association. Those wishing to share condolences online may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Central Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
