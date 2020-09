Thea Mae MaynardFuneral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:30am at Central Baptist Church in Canton with Pastor Randy Newcomer officiating. Visitation will be held one hour from 10:30-11:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Central Baptist Church, which she loved, or to the Alzheimer's Association . Those wishing to share condolences online may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com Reed, 330-477-6721