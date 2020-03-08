|
|
Thelma E. Frye
Passed away peacefully February 19, 2020, at the age of 97, in San Carlos, California. Thelma was born November 12, 1922, to Kent E. Walter and Fern M. Walter. She grew up and completed high school in Alliance, Ohio. In 1944 she married and moved to Kent, Ohio. She had two sons, one of whom died in infancy. Subsequently Thelma earned a B.S. degree Magna Cum Laude from Mount Union College, followed in 1962 by an M.A. degree in psychology from Kent State University. She then entered a career as a school psychologist, first at Jackson High School in Massillon, Ohio, then with the Lagrange Area Department of Special Education in La Grange, Illinois. She retired in 1983 and moved to Florida, living at various times in Venice and Tallahassee. In 2002 she moved to California to be near her family. Thelma was a generous donor to several charities. She enjoyed travel, and preferred adventurous destinations including the Soviet Union and Mongolia. She was fond of animals, particularly cats.
She is survived by son, Keith Adolph (Charlene); and by granddaughter, Lauryn; and grandson, Kevin.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 14th., at Saint Ambrose Episcopal Church, Foster City. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the Humane Society.
Crosby- N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 650-342-6617
[email protected]
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2020