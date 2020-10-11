Thelma J. Karam
age 96, passed away October 8, 2020. She was born June 24, 1924 in Akron, Ohio, daughter to the late Ernest and Blanche Wiland. She had worked for many years at Kurt's Inn, and was an avid golfer and bowler and loved to cook.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred. F. Karam; sons, Roger J. Milbrodt, John L. Milbrodt, F. J. Milbrodt and brothers and sisters. Survivors include her loving grandchildren, Troy Milbrodt, Telyn (Sean) Smith, Tonia (Greg) Zito; five great-grandchildren, Mychal, Cody, Lindsey, Lauren, Samantha and two great-great grandchildren, Sophya and Capri.
It was her wish to be cremated and service will be private. To send online condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
