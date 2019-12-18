The Repository Obituaries
|
Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
THELMA JEAN (WEBB) ROMEO


1933 - 2019
THELMA JEAN (WEBB) ROMEO Obituary
Thelma Jean Romeo (nee Webb)

of Massillon passed away on December 16, 2019. She was born in Wallace, West Virginia on July 13, 1933 to the late Genevieve and Morady Webb. She was retired from the Holiday Inn (Belden Village) where she was well-known for her kindness and welcoming smile. Thelma spent her life creating a warm, loving home for anybody who entered. Her home was open to all, the spaghetti sauce was always cooking, and the cookie jar was always full. She will be missed by many. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Raymond and Robert Webb.

She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 67 years, Joseph Romeo; daughters Vicki (Jack) Noll, Sharon (Greg) Mays, and Stephanie Romeo; seven grandchildren: Heather Oxford, Shannon Sano, Eric Shaw, Patrick Shaw, Brandon Denham, Michael Denham, Amber Denham; and 8 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Thelma's life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 3 – 6 p.m. before the service. Burial will be private. The family would like to thank the staff at the Legends Care center and Grace Hospice for their loving care and support.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 18, 2019
