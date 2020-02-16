|
Thelma K. "Sue" Carosielli
Age 94, of Canton, passed Saturday, February 8, 2020. Sue was a 1942 graduate of Canton McKinley High School and of the Canton Academy of Beauty Culture where she taught the freshman class. Sue also worked for the Board of Elections and ended her career working for the Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation. She became very skilled in the art form of "applique"; she made beautiful Christmas tree skirts, stockings and ornaments. Sue truly was a gift to her family, especially when it came to cooking and baking. She was known for her made from scratch "coconut cream pie" and "pizzelles." Sue would never miss a good game of cards. Her journey in life was an inspiration to all those who knew her.
Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband of seventy plus years, Michael J. Carosielli in 2018, God blessed her when she found him; also preceded by her parents; sister, Dolores; brother, Robert; and son-in-law, Steven J. Brown of Miracle Plumbing in 2013. The family would like to thank Altercare of Nobles pond; Tamara, Ann, Michelle, Mandy and Absolute Hospice for their Kindness and caring compassion for their mother. Sue is survived by her loving son, Mike (Tami) Carosielli of Okla.; loving daughter, Cathy Brown of Jackson Township; three grandchildren: Courtney Brown Anderson, Kyle (Andrea) Brown and Amanda (Nathan) Wright; and five great grandchildren: Hannah Anderson, Audrey, Ava and Kylie Brown and Kemper Bentley; brother, Donald (Carol) Burse; sister-in-law, Betty Burse; the Pruett family and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family request no flowers or donations, just do a kind deed in memory of Sue. You may sign the guestbook at:
arnoldfuneralhome.com
"The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose is to give it away. (Pablo Picasso) and the gifts Sue gave us……
