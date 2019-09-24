|
|
Thelma L. Arnold
"TOGETHER AGAIN"
Age 74, of Mineral City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. She was born Oct. 18, 1944 in Magnolia, a daughter of the late James and Mary (Holcomb) Johnston, and had been a resident of Mineral City most of her life. Thelma was a member of Somerdale Maranatha Church, and a 51 year member of the Auxiliary of Carr-Bailey American Legion Post #519, which she served as Secretary/Treasurer many years. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Joseph J. Arnold, Sr., on July 24, 2013; two sisters and two brothers, Bonnie Pittman, Bea VanMeter, Fred Johnston, and Kenny Johnston; and a granddaughter, Ashley Arnold.
She is survived by three daughters and four sons: Ida Alvis, Peggy and Tom Carrick, Linda and Bob Boswell, Joseph and Linda Arnold, Jr., Leslie and Georgia Arnold, Randy and Cindy Pittman, and Thomas and Sherri Arnold; one brother, Leo Johnston; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and one soon to be born.
Friends may call Thursday 5-7 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. Services will be held immediately following at 7 p.m. with Pastor Richard Harvey officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Thelma's memory may be made to Hospice of Tuscarawas County Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Sept. 24, 2019